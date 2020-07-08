While lockdown shaadis have definitely become a thing in India, actress Sameksha, who has done quite a few south films and was a prominent part of TV shows like Arjun - Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek, Zaara, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, P.O.W. - Bandhi Yuddh Ke, Porus and was last seen in Tantra on Colors, has tied the knot, not in India, but Singapore. Well, her groom is based there. The actress married Singapore-based singer and industrialist Shael Oswal on July 3. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Tie The Knot, Pledge To Donate The Money They Were Going To Spend on the Wedding to the Needy (View Post).

While it was love at first sight for Shael, it took a while for Sameksha to break through. The duo first met in 2019 when Shael approached Sameksha to star in his music video and after the success of the first one, the two went on to do another one, and that was where Sameksha too fell head over heels in love with Shael. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Fame Vanitha Vijayakumar Marries Peter Paul - Check Out their Happy Pictures.

Confirming the same to a leading daily, the actress revealed that iy was a low-key affair and a majority of the attendees were virtual. "We opted for a simple ceremony at a local gurudwara (in Singapore), which was attended virtually by our families. The date is auspicious for us, as it marks the birth anniversary of Shael’s father, who passed away in 2016," revealed Sameksha to Bombay Times. Rang De Actor Nithiin and Shalini to Tie the Knot on July 26?.

Recalling their love story, Sameksha said, "He had approached me for the song ('Makhmalii Pyaar') after seeing my photographs. While he says that he fell in love with me almost instantly, I had no feelings for him. During the course of the song, however, we got talking and grew closer. He is the biggest blessing in my life. I came to Singapore in February 2020 for the shoot of another song with him, titled 'Tere Naal', and bas uske naal hi reh gayi ."

Sameksha also dropped a bomb when she revealed that she has chosen to quit acting altogether and get into more BTS work. "I have no plans of returning to Mumbai now and have said goodbye to the industry. I will get into scriptwriting, direction and production, and want to revive the production house set up by my father-in-law."

Co-incidentally, both Sameksha and Shael have been married before and have children from their previous unions. "After our first marriages failed, we were certain that we wouldn’t get married again. He has two children. I got married in 2004 and my divorce came through in 2018. I have a 10-year-old son from that relationship. My ex and I continue to be good friends, and he and our son are very happy for me," she concludes. Congratulations Sameksha and Shael.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).