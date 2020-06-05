Sumeet Vyas Reveals He and Ekta Kaul Opted For A Private Nursing Home Rather Than A Big Hospital (Deets Inside)

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas Welcome Baby Boy Ved (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 4, 2020 and have named him Ved. Both Sumeet and Ekta shared the news on social media with a post where they announced the arrival of their bundle of joy, his name and even revealed that both he and Ekta were already fussing over him. An overjoyed Sumeet told TOI, "I had decided long ago that if we have a son, we will call him Ved. In fact, Ved Vyas is what I plan to call him." Well, this thought stuck us also. Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Welcome Baby Boy Ved, Share A Heart-Warming Post (View Post).

A few weeks back, Ekta had revealed all the precautions that she was taking during the on-going Coronavirus pandemic and said, "We aren’t letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, household work is a big task for both of us. Had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak, it would have been easier to get help." Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul to Welcome Their First Child Soon! Couple Takes Extra Precautions Due to Coronavirus.

Check Out Sumeet's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 👶🏼 A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT

And the pandemic is also precisely one of the main reasons that Ekta and Sumeet opted to get their baby delivered in a private nursing home rather than a big hospital. "My aunt has a private maternity nursing home and we knew that she will take extra care. When not busy with surgeries, she even sent us home-cooked food," Sumeet revealed to the portal. Ekta too had revealed earlier, "After the delivery, my mom will be around so managing the baby won’t be an issue at all. She has managed me, I am sure my baby will be easy for her. Also, Sumeet was ready since forever. So, I am not worried about managing the baby." Here's congratulating Sumeet and Ekta once again on parenthood.