Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running and most loved television shows of all time. Every actor in the show has made a lasting impact, ensuring fans remember them even years after their departure. One such name is Jheel Mehta, who is best known for playing Sonalika, aka Sonu Bhide, in the beloved sitcom. The former TMKOC actress is now set to embark on a new phase in her life as she prepares to marry her longtime boyfriend Aditya Dube. Jheel Mehta, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress, Gets Engaged in Filmy Style to Long-Time Beau (Watch Video).

Jheel Mehta Wedding Details

Jheel Mehta is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau and content creator, Aditya Dube, on December 28. In a conversation with ETimes, the former child actress said, "I've been dreaming about this day for what feels like forever, and the reality of it being so close is almost surreal." Expressing her desire to get married in an intimate ceremony by perfectly balancing traditional aspects with modernity, Jheel Mehta said, "Our wedding is designed to be a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity. We wanted to honour our cultural roots while incorporating contemporary elements that are meaningful to us as a couple."

Jheel Mehta and Aditya Dube

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jheel Mehta (@jheelmehta_)

Jheel Mehta appears to be quite composed about her big day. Speaking about having no nervousness about her special day, Jheel Mehta said, "I don't have any of the jitters that people generally talk about. Maybe it is because I feel so sure about the steps that we are taking." Jheel Mehta admitted being surprised by her own relaxed attitude regarding her wedding. She added, "I always imagined I'd be a bit of a control freak and would want to micromanage everything, but it has been the complete opposite. I've surprised myself by being pretty laid back throughout the planning." Who Was the Highest Paid Actor on ‘TMKOC’? Jheel Mehta Aka Former Sonu Bhide Reveals Shocking Pay Gap Between Show’s Artistes.

When asked if her TMKOC co-stars would be joining her on a special day to bless her, Jheel Mehta said that the wedding ceremony would be an intimate affair, graced by family and close friends. The members of TMKOC will be invited to her reception ceremony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).