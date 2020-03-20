The Kapil Sharma Show: Esha Deol Promotes Her Book 'Amma Mia', Hema Malini Reveals That Dharmendra Booked The Entire Hospital For Esha and Ahana's Deliveries (Deets Inside)

Esha Deol and Hema Malini on The Kapil Sharma Show (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini, accompanied by her very beautiful daughter Esha Deol will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the Maa-Beti jodi will be there to promote Esha's first book as an author. 'Amma Mia', is all about insights, advice and recipes passed down from one mother to another. She revealed that in her book, Esha has details that would prove helpful for new mothers and also that it took more than a year to complete the book. And Kapil, known for his quirky questions and humour, did not leave any stone unturned to probe the mother-daughter duo on various aspects of their lives. I Am the First Author in Our Family: Esha Deol Takhtani.

When Kapil asked Hema about Esha’s childhood and her eventual foray into movies, Hema revealed an interesting tidbit. She said, "Esha was interested in extracurricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn’t like her daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that."

She further added, "Later when Dharamji got to know the type of Nritya(dance) which I do and how people appreciated me and my work, which fortunately made him change his mind and then he accepted her daughters dancing and also Esha’s Bollywood Debut." Esha Deol Celebrates Daughter Radhya’s Birthday: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan and Other Star Kids Attend (View Pics)

Watch The Video Below:

It was not only Mommy Hema who did all the talking. Esha too revealed that Hema was never one of those people to talk on the phone and that once, she had dozed off while speaking to Dharmendra. To this, Hema Malini elaborated, "During that time, I was constantly shooting throughout the night and because of which I was too tired and slept while talking to Dharamji. Pyaar Bhari Baatein, Ek Certain Time Tak Thik Lagti Hai and then you start to feel bored...Agar Dharamji Yeh Sunengey to Unhe Bahot Buraa Lagegaa." Hema Malini Cautions Against Overseas Travel Amid COVID-19, Says She Cancelled Plans (Watch Video)

Kapil then took the opportunity to confirm the rumours of how Dharamendra had booked the entire hospital during their daughters' delivery to which Hema said, "Yes, it's true, during the delivery of Esha and Ahana, he had booked the whole hospital on my name so that I don't get disturbed by fans." Well, these revelations were quite interesting now, weren't they?