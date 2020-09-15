Well, looks like India's funny man Kapil Sharma, who visits us all via TV every weekend and entertains us without fail with The Kapil Sharma Show, is not all about comedy only. Even though it was that genre that put him on the map and in today's time, he is one of the most successful comedians in the country, there was a time in his life when Kapil was all about serious roles. And in his own admission, Kapil Sharma reveals that he wants to do films with serious roles and not just comic ones. The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's How Kapil Sharma Maintains Social Distancing Between His Live Audience On Show's Sets (View Post).

"Mann hai bahut films karne ka. I have done two films (in Hindi), and both turned out to be amazing experiences — shooting in various locations with talented co-stars. Nowadays, there is a demand for a lot of content and this is a good time for artistes, as there are so many platforms and more opportunities, (sic)” revealed Kapil to Bombay Times. The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhojpuri Stars Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari Come Together for One Entertaining Episode.

Kapil has done two films, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun and Firangi. While both tanked at the box office, Kapil was hailed for his performance in the films. But now, the actor also wants to try his hand at serious characters. Reveals Kapil, "Aap itna bhi mujhe funny na samjhe, main bahut serious aadmi hoon, toh mujhe aap zaroor le serious role ke liye.”

"Mujhe chance mila toh serious roles bhi karna hai, I want to explore serious roles. Not many people know ki maine apne career ki shuruaat serious roles se hi ki thi. Jab main comedy nahin karta tha, jab theatre karta tha, tab maine comedy plays kiye hi nahi. Mere saare plays serious the. Now, I hope I get a chance to do a serious role,” concluded Kapil.

