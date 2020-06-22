Vikas Gupta, a few days back, in a tell-all video on Instagram, revealed that he was in a disturbed phase mentally and all the credits go to Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma. He accused the trio of ruining his life and the reason behind his mental breakdown. A YouTuber made a video slamming Vikas Gupta and reasoned that Priyank had liked his video and hence, all allegations of harassment against Vikas were true. This prompted the producer to break his silence and slam the above-mentioned trio. Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual With Flying Colours This Pride Month and Nothing’s Going to Dampen His Vibe (Watch Video).

Vikas also came out as a proud BISEXUAL (claps) a few days back. In his coming out tweet, Vikas mentioned how he was all about loving a person, irrespective of gender and that he is a proud BISEXUAL. He also called out Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan and revealed how they forced him to come out. Vikas Gupta Calls Out Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma, Blames Them for Making His Life Hell Everyday (Watch Video).

Vikas also posted a coming out video in which he clarified how he was indeed in a long relationship term with Parth and also confirmed that he and Priyank too had lived together and also dated. He also lashed out at Shilpa Shinde for alleging that Vikas had plotted Danish Zehen's accident. The producer also went on to reveal that his family was no longer by his side as they are against his sexual orientation. Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual; Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundrra, Surbhi Chandna Beam With Pride For The Fellow Producer.

Check Out The Video Below:

In the video, Vikas highlighted how while Priyank has been liking videos that suggest he was subjected to casting couch by Vikas, he isn't answering calls from media as he does not know how to handle the issue now. Vikas talked about how Priyank would throw tantrums on PuncchBeat sets about his leg surgery and how it has been more than a year and he has still not got his surgery done. Vikas Gupta Birthday: Shows Of The Bigg Boss 11 Mastermind That Are A Must Watch.

As for dating rumours with Priyank, Vikas said, "Priyank lived in this house 1.5 years. Priyank Sharma was the boy I was in a relationship with. I and Priyank started as very good friends but then it turned into something else and then this disgustingness. Priyank is a very confused complex child. He is not well."

He also opened up about his and Parth's situation and revealed, "My first relationship was with Parth Samthaan and it was for almost 2 years. After that, he started filing cases against me because I was trying to stop him from leaving (Kaisi Yeh) Yaariyaan and he wanted to do some film. He broke my heart and trust for the first time. I never told anyone because I never wanted his career to be affected."

Vikas also went on to add, "Parth would openly roam around with me, hang out with me and all you had to do was say the truth but still tells fans 'I was inappropriately physically touched.' You know I have stopped myself all this while from saying anything only because I promised you mother that I will be a better human being than you are.'"

"I tried to contact Parth to come out and tell everyone that nothing had hapened to you (case regarding molestation allegations) Sahil and Krissan also contacted him. But he didn't," lashed out Vikas.

He also set the record straight once and for all and stated-

"I would like to set the record straight once and for all. I have never forced Priyank Sharma or Parth Samthaan into anything. They were never touched inappropriately because both Parth and Priyank don't mind being touched by boys."

Vikas also mentioned his arch nemesis Shilpa Shinde. The two had a row over Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and had almost become friends after their stint together in Bigg Boss 11 but something happened and she became mad again. Recalling Shilpa's scathing interview where she blamed Vikas for killing Danish Zehen, Vikas revealed how Danish walked out of Ace of Space because of a prior committment and how Shilpa twisted it and stated that Danish was removed from the show so that his accident could be planned and executed. Dismissing Shilpa's claims, Vikas also added how she lost 7 shows owing to her unprofessional attitude and how it was CINTAA who filed a case against her and banned her and that he had nothing to do with it.

Vikas also spoke up about how his family has left him and he is all alone at his home now. In his post, Vikas also penned, "As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride."

Vikas also made it a point to thank Karan Kundrra and Ekta Kapoor for staying by his side through all the tough times that he has seen. "I am thankful #karankundra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me. 'M' for making me realise it’s okay and Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).