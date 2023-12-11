In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) episode starts with Dadi Sa expressing her disapproval of Kajal to Sanjay. Sanjay, in turn, says he will handle Kajal while asking her to manage Rohit as he is actively supporting Abhira. Grandmother reassures Sanjay that Abhira's stay will be short-lived, determined not to let history repeat itself. She adamantly declares her intention to kick out Abhira from Poddar house. Elsewhere, Abhira cries and asks Akshara to come back. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 10, 2023 Written Update: Armaan's Family Refuses To Accept Abhira, Deems Their Marriage an 'Accident’

Meanwhile, Armaan extends hospitality to Abhira, who feels suffocated without Akshara and pleads for her return. Ruhi grapples with Armaan's betrayal and confronts him about Abhira's true identity, questioning if she was the mysterious girl who answered her phone earlier.

Later, Rohit talks to Manish and jokes about his diminishing status since marrying Ruhi. However, when he encounters Abhira alone, he questions her whereabouts, unaware of her relation to Armaan. Ruhi later confronts Armaan, expressing doubt about his honesty regarding Akshara and labelling him a liar. Armaan responds saying he isn’t a lowly person to lie about someone’s death.

Family members are divided in their opinions about Abhira, while tensions escalate between Ruhi and Armaan over the truth of their relationship. Both Abhira and Armaan come to the kitchen without realising each other’s presence. Episode ends!

