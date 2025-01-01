"Pardesiya" sensation Rakhi Sawant, a figure of undeniable notoriety within the Indian entertainment landscape, has always garnered media attention through a series of public spectacles and personal controversies, including a highly publicised divorce. Her penchant for unfiltered self-expression has solidified her reputation as a veritable Drama Queen. That being said, do you know who the Rakhi Sawant of Bhojpuri cinema is? It's actress Sona Pandey, whose fame is primarily rooted in her involvement in various public controversies rather than her artistic contributions. Let's explore why she's considered the Rakhi Sawant of Bhojpuri industry. ‘I Love Her’: When Alia Bhatt Couldn’t Stop Blushing Over Rakhi Sawant’s Compliments on the Red Carpet (Watch Throwback Video).

Why Sona Pandey is Called Rakhi Sawant of Bhojpuri Cinema?

Sona Pandey, aka Rakhi Sawant of Bhojpuri cinema, mirrors her Bollywood counterpart in her knack for courting controversy. While she has appeared in a few music videos and minor film roles, her notoriety is largely fuelled by a series of public scandals. Reportedly, in September 2024, Pandey stirred a storm within the Bhojpuri film industry by accusing popular singer Tufani Lal Yadav of making inappropriate demands in exchange for work. Despite facing backlash for her direct and controversial statements, Pandey stood firm in her claims, cementing her reputation as the 'Rakhi Sawant' of Bhojpuri cinema. Who Is Priyanka Halder? All About ‘Gandii Baat’ Actress Who Stirred Controversy After Bold Act on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Sona Pandey's Instagram With 99, 800 Followers

Sona Pandey's Viral Video

Bhojpuri Star Sona Pandey's Flaunts Her Cleavage

Bhojpuri Drama Queen - Sona Pandey

Sona Pandey, having emerged in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2018, has primarily garnered recognition through minor roles and music video appearances. Despite her industry experience, she has yet to attain the professional zenith she aspires to. Her Instagram also showcases her in provocative outfits, often dancing or flaunting her bod. Reminiscent of Rakhi Sawant, Pandey has shrewdly leveraged her charisma, wit, and penchant for controversy to maintain a prominent public persona.

