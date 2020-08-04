AP Inter Re-verification Results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced results of IPE March Recounting and Re-Verification 2020 on its official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Students who were not satisfied with their mark in the class 12 examination applied for recounting and re-verification. Following re-assessment of their answer sheets and counting of marks, the AP Inter Re-verification Results 2020 have been declared.

Students who applied for recounting and re-verification can visit the official website of BIEAP - bie.ap.gov.in. They will have to sign in by submitting their credentials. Once submitted, the AP Intermediate Recounting and Re-verification Result 2020 of the student will appear. Students are advised to download the AP Inter Recounting and Re-verification Results mark sheet and take its print out for future references.

Established in 1971, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is a board of education in Andhra Pradesh. The BIEAP, now headquartered in Vijayawada, offers two-year courses (Intermediate Education), also known as Higher Secondary Classes (HSC), in 85 streams and courses and conducts examinations.

