The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has finally declared the class 12 board exam result 2020 today, June 25 at 9:00 am. Candidates who appeared in this year’s board exam can check their Assam 12th result 2020 at the official website; ahsec.nic.in. Besides, students can also check their AHSEC 12th result 2020 at the third-party sites such as examresults.net. Along with the AHSEC class 12 board exam scores, the board has also announced the pass percentage, toppers’ names and merit list. The class 12 board exam results are declared for all the streams—Science, Arts and Commerce.

Assam board, AHSEC has conducted the class 12 board exam from February 12 to March 14, 2020. It is one of those state educational board which could finish conducting the examination on the decided timeline, but had to delay the evaluation as the nation went on a coronavirus lockdown. As many 2.34 lakh students reportedly appeared in the class 12 AHSEC board examination this year.

How to Check AHSEC 12th Result 2020?

Visit the official website; ahsec.nic.in .

. Now click on the link for class 12 board exam result, ‘HS Final Year Examination Results 2020.’

You will be guided to a new page.

Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

The result page will open with your name, roll number and subject code, name and marks obtained.

Check and download the class 12 board exam result 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

Students can also check their class 12 board exam result through SMS for which they will have to type—ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. In addition, the 12th board exam result 2020 is available on the AHSEC app called Upolobdha, available in the Google Play Store app.

Meanwhile, the state has already declared class 10 results earlier this month. The passing percentage was 64.80. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Padum Pukhuri High School had secured the top spot, fetching a total of 595 marks.

