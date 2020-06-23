New Delhi, June 23: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020 matter till 2 PM on Thursday, June 25. The plea seeks scrapping of CBSE board exams for class 12 due to COVID-19 pandemic across the country. With the latest development, the CBSE Board is likely to make an announcement on the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020 on Thursday, June 25. “The decision making process is at an advance stage and would be finalised by Thursday,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government and the CBSE, said on Tuesday.

The students who are going to appear for the Board Exams should note that the Apex Court is already hearing a plea demanding the cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020. The plea has been filed by parents of students, who are preparing for the CBSE Board Exam 2020. The Class 12 Board exams are scheduled to be held between July 1-15. The parents have sought that exams be scrapped and that students be marked on the basis of internal assessment. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE to Hold Remaining Exams at Over 15,000 Centres Across India, Says HRD Minister.

On June 17, the top court during a hearing had asked CBSE to consider scrapping the remaining Board exams in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It had told the Board counsel to consult and take instructions whether marks for the remaining subjects can be allotted taking internal assessment into consideration.

