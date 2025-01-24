The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced strict measures to curb cheating during the 2025 Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12, scheduled to begin on February 15. The use of mobile phones and electronic devices is strictly prohibited in examination halls, and violators could face a ban of up to two years, increased from the previous one-year penalty. To combat the spread of false information, the board has classified rumor-mongering on social media as malpractice, with offenders subject to severe action. CBSE will also monitor all exam centers through CCTV cameras to ensure fairness and transparency. Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s Examination Controller, urged students to adhere to rules and maintain the sanctity of the exams, emphasising the board’s zero-tolerance policy towards unfair practices. Read the full notice here. 'Baseless': CBSE Denies Reports of 15 % Syllabus Cut for board examinations in 2025 for Classes 10 and 12.

CBSE Board Exam 2025

CBSE Exam 2025 (Photo Credits: CBSE)

CBSE Exam 2025 (Photo Credits: CBSE)

