New Delhi, June 22: The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government will release the results for Class 9 and Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21 today, i.e June 22. The results will be uploaded on the official website. The students of Class 9 and Class 11 can visit the official website at edudel.nic.in to check and download the result, once it is released. Since the final examination for Class 9 and Class 11 were cancelled in this owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the students will be evaluated on the basis on their performance in mid-term examination.

For schools who could not conduct the mid-term examination or were conducted for few subjects, the students will be evaluated based on their best two subject performance. The students who could not appear for the mid-term exams or took only one exam will be evaluated based on the assignments, projects, school test for promotion to the next class. They are eligible to apply for reassessment.

Here Is How To Check Delhi Class 9 & Class 11 Results Once Announced:

Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in

On the home page click on the link for Class 9 & Class 11 Result 2021

A new web page will open

Login by entering your credentials

Your result will appear of the screen.

Students are advised to download their respective result for Class 9 and Class 11 and take a print out of the same for future references. They are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the result.

