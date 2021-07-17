Gandhinagar, July 17: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), commonly known as GSEB on Saturday declared the class 12 results or HSC Science results. The GSEB HSC result for science stream can be checked online at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board will soon release the dates for distribution of GSEB Class 12th Science mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students soon.

As per the overall GSEB HSC result 2021, 63,028 boys and 44,236 girls have cleared the GSEB class 12th HSC science exams. A total of 3,245 students have scored A1 Grade. A total of 1,07,264 candidates appeared in the exam. Gujarat Board 10th Result 2021 Declared; Students Check GSEB SSC Results at Official Website - gseb.org.

How to Check GSEB HSC Science Result 2021:

Visit the official website, gseb.org

Click on the GSEB HSC Science 12th result link

Enter the details asked (date of birth, roll number, etc.)

Submit the details

Download the result copy or online mark sheet

The GSEB could not hold the class 12 exams due to the coronavirus pandemic. The class 12 science results has been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. The board has declared the class 10 results and over 17,000 students had secured A grade in it.

