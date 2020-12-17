New Delhi, December 17: The Institute of Banking Personnel Services has released the results of the IBPS RRB exam conducted for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) vacancies. The result has been declared on institute's official website. Aspirants who appeared for the IBPS RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose) exam can visit the website to check their results. The official website is - ibps.in. BPSC 66th Admit Card 2020 Released Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Exam on December 27; Here’s How to Download.

The candidates can log in to the website to check the results. They are required to enter their registration number as well as the password to see the results. By clicking on the result tab and entering the relevant details, aspirants can see their result card for the IBPS RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose) exams. The result will be available online till December 22, 2020. Candidates are advised to check the result before that. BPSC 66th Notification 2020 Released: Bihar Govt to Fill 562 Vacancies, Candidates Can Apply Online at bpsc.bih.nic.

The result notification issued on the IBPS's website reads "The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc." Candidates should note that the provisional allotment however is subject to Court order if any. The notification also says "No correspondence will be entertained from the candidates about provisional allotment status and/ process"

