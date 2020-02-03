ICAI CA 2019 Exam Results Declared on caresults.icai.org, Check Full List of Toppers

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India on Monday released the CA Results November 2019 on its official website caresults.icai.org. The ICAI mentioned in its site that it would announce the list of toppers soon, however, it released the list of toppers of previous years for the years.

According to the ICAI CA Final 2019 Examination, Abhay Bajoria and Dhruv Kothari emerged as the toppers for with 75.38 percent that is 603/800 marks. Even Nodia based Suryansh Agarwal scored the same rank. Apart from the three toppers, Dhruv Kothari from Kolkata was the second rank holder by scoring 577/800 in CA Final November 2019. Also, Darshan Mukesh Kumar from Ahembdabad stood third in the exam with 71.88 percent marks. ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Results 2019–20 to Be Declared Soon Online at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

This year, CA Results witnessed a rise in their toppers scores. Among the toppers for old syllabus in 2019 examination, Vijaywada's Gurram Naga Sri Krishna Praneeth scored 577/800 this year, while Mannarkkad's Vrada KP and Mumbai's Dhawal Kapoorchand Chopra emerged as second and third position. ICAI informed that Rajat Sachin Rathi, Kalivarapu Sai Srikar, Priyanshi Saboo and Minal Agarwal had emerged as toppers for the Foundation course exam held in June 2019.