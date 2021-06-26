New Delhi, June 26: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea filed seeking directions for an Opt-Out option for CA aspirants of upcoming ICAI CA Exams 2021 on July 5. Apart from the opt-out option, the plea also includes more exam centres and postponement of the exam if adherence to COVID-19 protocols is not possible. According to a report by NDTV, a three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose will hear the plea filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai.

The plea would be heard on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10:30 am. The opt-out option has already been announced by the ICAI for students. However, the Apex Court is likely to hear concerns raised by students regarding more examination centres and exam postponement. CA Exams 2021: Candidates Reiterate Demand for Postponement or Cancellation of Examination, Cite Third COVID-19 Wave Threat.

On June 21, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had released the CA 2021 admit cards for July 2021 exams. Students who have applied for the exams can download the CA foundation, CA inter and CA final admit cards from the official ICAI website- icai.org. The ICAI CA admit cards can be downloaded easily on the official website by using the ICAI CA Foundation, ICAI CA inter or ICAI CA final exam registration numbers and other required login credentials.

The report adds that the plea by Advocate Sahai has sought an increase in the number of exam centers. The plea states that there should be at least 1 examination center in every district in India and the ICAI examinations should be conducted in a staggered manner.

The ICAI CA 2021 exams will be held from July 5. ICAI had earlier postponed the CA foundation exams, intermediate and final CA examination for the May 2021 session.

