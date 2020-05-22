ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Board Exam Time Table Released by CISCE: Pending Examinations to be Held From July 1-14, Check Complete Schedule and Dates

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 22: The pending Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC examinations will be conducted in the first and second week of July, said a statement released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday. The exams of select-subjects were postponed due to the lockdown imposed from March 25 to contain transmission of coronavirus. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released, Papers to be Held Between July 1-15; Check Complete Timetable Online.

As per the revised schedule, the pending ISC examinations for Class 12th students will be held from July 1 to 14. The Class 10th students are scheduled to appear for the postponed exams between July 2 and 12. The time-table and full scheduled of the examination papers were released today. Check below!

Class 10th ICSE Exams Date Sheet

Thursday July 02 at 11.00 am - Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2) - 2 hrs.

Saturday July 04 at 11.00 am - Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) - 3 hrs.

Monday July 06 at 11.00 am (Group III — Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga Technical Drawing Applications - 2 hrs.

Wednesday July 08 at 11.00 am Hindi - 3 hrs.

Friday July 10 at 11.00 am Biology (Science Paper 3) - 2 hrs.

Sunday July 12 at 11.00 am Economics (Group II Elective) - 2 hrs.

Class 12th ISC Exams Date Sheet

Wednesday, July 01 at 11:00 am - Biology (Paper 1) Theory - 3 hrs.

Friday, July 03 at 11:00 am - Business Studies - 3 hrs.

Sunday July 05 at 11.00 a.m. Geography - 3 hrs.

Tuesday, July 07 at 11.00 a.m. Psychology - 3 hrs

Thursday July 09 at 11.00 a.m. Sociology - 3 hrs

Saturday, July 11 at 11.00 a.m. Home Science (Paper I) Theory - 3 hrs.

Monday July 13 at 11:00 a.m. Elective English - 3 hrs.

Tuesday July 14 at 11:00 a.m. Art 5 - Craft - 3 hrs.

The revised schedule by CISCE comes days after the Union Home Ministry permitted the conduct of exams amid the coronavirus outbreak -- under strict social-distancing measures. Earlier in the week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also released the dates for pending examinations, which are now scheduled to be held in July.