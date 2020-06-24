Mumbai, June 24: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that it cannot permit the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board to conduct the pending exam in the state. It was decided keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases in the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare website, the state has recorded a total of 1,39,010 cases. It is the worst-hit states to be affected by the pandemic. The death toll has also increased to 6,531 so far.

ICSE had previously decided that it would conduct the remaining class 10 and class 12 exams from July 2 to July 12 across the state after the exams were cancelled in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. ICSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020: Bombay High Court Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Stand on Pending Exams.

The Maharashtra government had last week informed the HC that it has the power and authority to regulate and, if necessary, completely prevent the conduct of CISCE board exams of pending papers in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had mentioned that depending on how many students opt to actually appear for the physical exams, it will be able to take a final decision.

