Mumbai, January 18: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Foundation 2020 and CSEET 2021 result today at icsi.edu. The CS Foundation result is expected to be out at 11 am. The CSEET result 2021, on the other hand, will be made available at 2 pm.

CS Foundation 2020 was conducted in two shifts on December 26, 27, 2020. ICSI CSEET 2021 was held on January 9 and 10, 2021.

Here's how candidates can check their results:

Login to the ICSI website- icsi.edu

Use your credentials to log in.

Click on the result link

Submit and download the result which will be made available in PDF format.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu, according to the official notification.

As an entry-level exam for Company Secretaries, ICSI has replaced the CS Foundation exam with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). However, all the candidates who have earlier registered for the CS Foundation programme are eligible to appear for the CSEET exam.

