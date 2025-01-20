Mumbai, January 20: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the admit cards for the 2025 Maharashtra Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. School authorities can download the admit cards from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, using their login credentials. Students are required to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools, as these are mandatory for entry to the exam hall. CMAT Admit Card 2025: CMAT Exam Hall Tickets Releasing Today at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, Know How To Download.

The Maharashtra SSC exams will take place between February 21 and March 17, with exams scheduled in two shifts. Schools are advised to check and verify the candidate details before distributing the admit cards to students. Students and parents are advised to cross-check the information on the admit cards for accuracy before the exams begin. Scroll down below to learn the detailed steps for downloading the Maharashtra SSC hall ticket. JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for January 22,23 and 24 Exam Out, Know Steps To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to Download Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025

Visit the official website: Go to mahahsscboard.in. Log in with credentials: Access the institute login tab and enter the school’s registered login ID and password. Navigate to the admit card section: Click on the "Paid Status Admit Card" option available on the dashboard. Select exam details: Choose the appropriate class (SSC), year (2025), and division. Confirm payment status: Ensure that the payment status of candidates is marked as "Paid." Download admit cards: Select the required students and download their admit cards in PDF format. Print and authenticate: Print the admit cards and authenticate them with the signature and stamp of the principal or headmaster. Distribute to students: Verify the details on the printed admit cards and distribute them to students.

The Maharashtra SSC board exams for 2025 will begin with language papers on February 21 and conclude with the Social Science paper on March 17. Exams will be held in two shifts, i.e., the morning session from 11 AM to 2 PM and the afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM, with some exams scheduled between 11 AM and 1 PM. Students must carry their hall tickets to the examination hall for entry. In case of errors in the admit card, corrections can be made by contacting the divisional board and paying the prescribed fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).