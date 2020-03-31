IIT Kanpur JAM 2020 Scorecard Released Online at jam.iitk.ac.in, Here Are Steps to Download the Marksheet

Representational Image (Photo Credits: @brookecagle/ unsplash.com)

Kanpur, March 31: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Tuesday, March 31, released the scorecard of IIT JAM 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check result for the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc Programmes at jam.iitk.ac.in. The examination was conducted on February 9, 2020 and the results were declared on March 16, 2020.

"The dates for the submission of admission form are mentioned on the scorecard as per the original JAM 2020 timeline. These dates will be revised to take care of problems candidates are facing due to COVID19 lockdown. Please check JAM Website for the updates," the notice reads on the official website.

Here Are Steps to Download IIT JAM Scorecard 2020 Online:

Visit jam.iitk.ac.in

Click on the link that says "JOAPS Portal"

Enter your credentials and solve the Arithmetic expression

Click on submit button

Your IIT JAM 2020 marksheet will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

IIT JAM 2020 scorecard is an important document as it will be required at the later stage in the admission process. It contains details such as qualifying status, and scores/marks acquired in the examination. All India Ranks (AIR) is also mentioned in the IIT JAM 2020 Scorecard.