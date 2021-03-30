Ranchi, March 30: The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 examination. JAC has uploaded the hall tickets on its official website. Students appearing for the examination can visit the council's official website at jac.nic.in to download the admit cards, by logging in with their respective usernames and passwords. RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 For Phase 6 CBT Released Online; Here Is How You Can Download It.

The JAC Class 10 Examination 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to May 21. Meanwhile, the practical examination for Class 10 students will be held in their respective schools from April 6 to April 27 amid strict COVID-19 preventive measures. SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission Releases Call letter Online; Know How to Download It.

Here Is How You Can Download The JAC Class 10 Examination 2021 Admit Cards:

Visit the official website of JAC - jac.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Secondary Exam 2021 Admit Card’ under 'Recent Announcements.'

Login by entering your username and password or registration number.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it.

It has been advised to take a printout of the admit card after it is downloaded for future references. The hill ticket contains certain important details regarding the examination including the name and address of the venue, reporting time, date and time of exams, among others. In case of any discrepancies, students are advised to contact the concerned authorities immediately.

