JEE Advanced Exam 2020 Update: Examination to Be Conducted on August 23, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi, May 7: Ending uncertainty for engineering aspirants, the government on Thursday announced the date for holding of Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Advanced or IIT JEE Exam 2020. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23, 2020. JEE Main and NEET 2020 Exams Schedule Update: NTA to Conduct Entrance Examinations in July, Check Dates Here.

"JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23," said Pokhriyal, news agency ANI reported. The dates for JEE Mains 2020 were revealed on Tuesday by the HRD Minister during a webinar with the students. UGC Calendar 2020–21: Here Are the Important Guidelines Issued by the UGC for Colleges and Universities for New Academic Sessions.

ANI Tweet:

JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Human Resource Development Minister pic.twitter.com/mZcgiB26GG — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

JEE Mains would be held from July 18 to July 23, 2020. The exam date of JEE Advanced 2020 suggests that results of JEE Main 2020 are likely to be out by the start of August. The online application process for IIT JEE Exam 2020 will start only after JEE Mains results are declared.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier shelved JEE Main 2020, which was scheduled on April 5,7,8, and 11, to the last week of May. However, the dates were further deferred to July due to the novel coronavirus situation in the country.