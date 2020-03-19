JNU to Remian Closed From Today Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Orders Students to Vacate Hostels

File image of JNU | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 19: With the total toll of postitive coronavirus cases reaching 173, the Jawaharlal Nehru Univeristy on Thursday announced the suspension of all activities inside the varisty till March 31 and asked the students to vacate the hostels. The suspension applies to all the services including hostels, schools and administration.

Informing about the latest development, as quoted by news agency ANI, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, "Jawaharlal Nehru University shall remain closed from today till March 31. All activities in the university, including services in hostels, schools & administration are suspended till the said date. All Students are required to vacate the hostels." Coronavirus Outbreak: IIT Bombay Declares Holiday Till March 29 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Asks Students to Go Home.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Jawaharlal Nehru University shall remain closed from today till March 31. All activities in the university, including services in hostels, schools & administration are suspended till the said date. All Students are required to vacate the hostels: JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar pic.twitter.com/KEPeP3a611 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and other varsities have requested their students to leave the hostels at earliest. Mess facilities and access to libraries have been restricted in several campuses, in order to prevent mass gatherings.

JNU and Jamia, the National Institute of Rourkela has also issued a strict warning to students who are yet to leave the campus. "Students willing to stay in hostels are allowed to do so at their own risk but they must intimate their respective wardens and sign a self declaration form. Boarders staying back and not-signing self declaration form will be levied a fine of Rs 25,000," an order issued by the chief warden said.

Meanwhile, the Government of India on Thursday issued new guidelines in view of the coronavirus outbreak. As per the fresh directive, children aged below 10 years and senior citizens above 65 must remain indoors considering that they are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. The Centre also announced the suspension of all international commercial flights from March 22.