Thiruvananthapuram, July 13: Kerala education board will declare Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results or class 10 results tomorrow, i.e. July 14, 2021. Students can check results online on the official website of the Kerala Board - keralaresults.nic.in. As per the board, the SSLC result will be announced by state Education Minister V Sivankutty tomorrow at 2 pm via press conference. Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Board Results 2021 To Be Declared By MPBSE Tomorrow At Official Website - mpbse.nic.in.

The Kerala class 10 results 2021 can also be checked on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results. kerala.nic.in and sslcexam.gov.in. Students are required to enter their registration number to check the SSLC result. The link of the class 10 board results will be activated after the announcement of the education minister. BSEB Bihar Board Class 9 Registration Begins Online at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Know Details Here.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Students should visit the official websites of the board - sslcexam.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the home page, click on the clink for checking the SSLC results 2021.

Students are required to enter their login details to check the result.

Click on Submit.

The result will be declared on the screen.

Download the result.

Here Is The List of Other Websites From Where Students Can Check The Result:

sietkerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

education.kerala.gov.in

sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in

thslcexam.kerala.gov.in

ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Over four lakh candidates appeared in the SSLC exams that took place in April. However, practical exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are advised to take a printout of the result for future reference. Along with SSLC class 10 results, the Kerala board will also declare results of THSLC Hearing Impaired students and Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC).

