Puducherry Class 10 Exams 2020 Cancelled, Students to Be Promoted to Next Class Without Examination

Puducherry, June 9: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has decided to promote Secondary School Certificate (SSC 2020) or class 10 students to the next class without any examinations. The decision has been taken amid the novel coronavirus situation in the country. Tamil Nadu Class X, XI Exam 2020 Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Students to be Promoted Based on Half-Yearly And Quarterly Marks And Attendance.

"Class 10th examinations in Puducherry stand cancelled, all the students will be promoted to the next class," Narayanasamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Cancelled: Class 10 Students Promoted to Next Class Without Examination.

Class 10th examinations in Puducherry stand cancelled, all the students will be promoted to the next class: Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy pic.twitter.com/2V27fffwbo — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu government also cancelled class X examinations and promoted all students. Apart from this, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami-led government also cancelled Class XI pending exams.