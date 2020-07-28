Jaipur, July 28: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE 10th Result 2020 today, July 28. Students who had appeared for the RBSE exams 2020 should can check the results online on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. The Class 10 results will be announced at 4 pm on July 28. Rajasthan Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date and Time on Twitter. Once the results are declared on the official website, students can check the results online and download RBSE 10th Result 2020.

This year, about 10 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams this year. The Rajasthan Board exams were earlier scheduled to be held from March 14 to March 27 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the RBSE Class 10 exams were postponed and were later conducted in June.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Students have to visit the official RBSE website rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check the RBSE Class 10th Result 2020.

Step 2: On the rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, click on the link ‘Result-2020’ under ‘News Update’ section on the website

Step 3: The Students have to enter the credentials to login and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your class 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the RBSE 10th Result 2020 for future reference

On July 21, the Rajasthan Board had declared Class 12 Arts results. A total of 90.70% of students cleared the exam successfully. With 93.10%, girls have outperformed boys by 4.65%. The pass percentage of boys is 88.45%.

