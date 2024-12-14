Delhi, December 14: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC GD Final Result 2024, and candidates can check their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The recruitment process aimed to fill 46,617 vacancies for Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

The final results show that 39,375 male and 4,891 female candidates have been selected. However, results of 845 candidates have been withheld due to court orders or suspected malpractices. Detailed marks for both selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website later. CTET Admit Card 2024 Out at ctet.nic.in: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The selection process comprised multiple stages: Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification (DV). The written test was held from February 20 to March 7, 2024, with an additional date on March 30. Physical and medical evaluations were conducted nationwide from September 23, 2024. AP SSC Exam 2025 Schedule: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams To Begin on March 17, Check Full Timetable Here.

Steps To Download SSC GD Final Result 2024

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in On the home page, click on the link that reads “Recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 – Declaration of Final Result" The SSC GD Final Result PDF will appear on your screen, download it Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Key vacancies include 12,076 posts in BSF, 13,632 in CISF, 9,410 in CRPF, 1,926 in SSB, 6,287 in ITBP, 2,990 in Assam Rifles, and 296 in SSF. To check merit list, click here.

The commission will release the detailed SSC GD 2024 scorecards of all selected and not-selected candidates on the official website in due course.

