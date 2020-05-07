Summer Vacation in Government Colleges and Universities in Punjab From May 15 to June 15

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Amritsar, May 7: The Punjab government on Thursday announced summer vacation in government colleges and universities of the state for a month. In a tweet from official Twitter handle of Government of Punjab, the summer vacations 2020 are from May 15 to June 15. The decision was taken seeing the current situation arising due to the novel coronavirus lockdown across the country. Summer Vacation in Delhi Schools From May 11 to June 30, All Student Activities Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Govt.

"The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15," the tweet read. Class 10 Board Exams 2020 Not To Be Held Nationwide, Except For North-East Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) May 7, 2020

All schools in Punjab are already on summer vacation from April 11 to May 10. However, the vacation is likely to be extended amid the rising coronavirus cases. The state government has already promoted Class 10 students to Class 11 based on their performance in pre-board examinations.

As of Thursday morning, 1516 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Punjab, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. So far, 135 people have recovered from the virus in the state, while 27 deaths have been reported.