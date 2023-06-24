Mumbai, June 24: The Telangana Public Service Commission released the TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2023 today, June 24. Candidates who will be appearing for the TSPSC Group 4 or Group IV services (general recruitment) examination can visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in to check and download their admit card. This year, the TSPSC Group 4 examination will be held on July 1.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift in the morning from 10 am to 12.30 pm while the second shift will be in the afternoon from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must note that the TSPSC Group 4 exam admit card will be available on the Commission's website till 45 minutes prior to the examination.

How To Download TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2023:

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2023. In order to appear for the TSPSC Group 4 exam, candidates must report to the examination venue at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam. For more details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of TSPSC.

