Lucknow, July 31: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) today declared the class 12 result 2021 at its official websites. Students can check their 12th results online at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. Here it me be noted that the class 12 exams were not held due to coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the UP board will not announce a merit list. More than 26 lakh students registered for the class 12 board examinations in the state. AHSEC HS Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Assam Board Class 12 Scores Online at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The UP board class 12 results have been prepared on the basis of an alternate evaluation system, decided by an 11-member committee. For the UP board 12th result 2021, the board considered 50 percent marks obtained in class 10, 40 percent in class 11, and the remaining 10 percent obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12. Scroll down to know how to check UP board class 12 result 2021.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021: How to Check Scores Online

Visit the official website - upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Click on the link of UP Board 12th result 2021.

Enter your registration details and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Last year, nearly 25 lakh students appeared for the UP board class 12 examination. Of them, 74.64 percent had cleared the exam. Securing 97 percent marks, Anurag Malik had topped the class 12 exam in 2020.

