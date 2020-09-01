New Delhi, September 1: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download their respective admit cards through upsc.gov.in between September 1 to October 4, 2020. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam is scheduled for October 4, 2020.

Earlier, the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam was scheduled to take place on May 31 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the schedule of the UPSC, the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will take in January next years on 8,9,10,16 and 17. UPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Released Online at upsc.gov.in, Civil Services Prelims To be Held in June, Check Other Examination Dates.

Steps to download UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'e-Admit Card Civil Services. (Preliminary) Examination 2020

3. Click on the 'Click Here' link.

4. A new page will open on the screen and fill in the details.

5. Download the admit card and take a print of the same for future reference

Earlier in August, The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the schedule for 2020-2021 recruitment exams. According to the schedule, the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 notification will be released on October 7, 2020. The exam will be conducted on February 21, 2021.

