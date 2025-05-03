Khaleel Ahmed conceded the most runs by a bowler in T20 cricket, bowling three or fewer overs, achieving this unwanted record during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. The Chennai Super Kings pacer was not at his best as he conceded 65 runs in three overs without taking a wicket and it included one over where Romario Shepherd hammered him for 33 runs in one over. Khaleel Ahmed has been one of the impressive performers for CSK in IPL 2025, but this was a night he would want to forget. Romario Shepherd Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat off 14 Balls During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Khaleel Ahmed Scripts Unwanted IPL Record

Khaleel Ahmed concedes 65 runs in 3 overs - the most by a bowler in a T20 history bowling 3 or fewer overs. #RCBvsCSK — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 3, 2025

