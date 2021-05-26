Lucknow, May 26: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online registration process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021. The registration process has started for the preliminary eligibility test (PET) for group 'C' posts. Applicants who wish to apply can visit the official website of the board and fill the application forms. The forms are available on the official website upsssc.gov.in and candidates should fill and submit the same on or before June 21.

UPSSSC conducts exams for selection to group 'C' posts. Before this, there was only a single exam for selection to these posts. The government of Uttar Pradesh had in November 2020, decided that the selection to non-gazetted group 'C' posts will be held in two tiers. Moreover, it was decided that there will be a preliminary exam and the main exam that the applicants will have to take. UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 Results Declared on Official Website by UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission; Check Results on - upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2021; Here's how you can apply Online

Candidates will have to visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in Search and click on ‘Apply Advt. no.- 01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2021’ On the new page, click on ‘Apply’ that is mentioned against ‘PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)’ If the candidate correctly fits the eligibility criteria (mentioned on the screen) then click on ‘Candidate Registration’ Fill in all details, upload documents and pay the fee as asked. Now click on ‘Submit’. You have successfully applied for UPSSSC PET 2021.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) Mukul Singhal had said that in the exam, a preliminary test will be held to shortlist the candidate for the main examination. The candidates who are between 18-40 years of age and have passed matriculation are eligible for the UPSSSC exam. The validity of the marks obtained in the preliminary eligibility test will remain valid for a period of 1 year from the date of publication of the result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2021 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).