Lucknow, February 13: The UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 examination was declared by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Friday. Candidates can check their results online on the official website – upsssc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on January 10, 2020. CA Final Result 2020 Announced by ICAI; Candidates Can Check Results at Official Website - icai.org.

Aspirants can download the result from the official website on or before March 12, 2021. A total of 515 candidates cleared the UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 examination. They will now appear for the typing test. Schedule of the typing test will be informed by the UPSSSC on its official website. BPSC 31st Judicial Services Prelim Results 2020 Declared by Bihar Public Service Commission; Candidates Can Check results Online of Official Website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Then click on the link that reads, "Click here to View Computer Operator (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2016".

Aspirants must enter their login credentials that will appear on the new page.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the result and take its print out for future reference.

Notably, the UPSSSC will upload the final marks of the selected candidates after Typing Test and Document Verification. The UPSSSC had invited application for the recruitment for 64 Computer Operators in 2018.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).