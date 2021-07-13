Ranchi, July 13: The anti-bomb squad of Jharkhand police on Tuesday lost a canine soldier while one of its constable was injured in an IED blast in Gumla district, police said.

According to a statement, a joint operation was launched based on an input about presence of Maoist insurgents in Marwa jungle situated under Kurungarh police station. Jammu and Kashmir: Major Tragedy Averted as Security Forces Destroy IED in Pulwama District (Watch Video)

During the search operation dog squad constable Biswajit Kumbhkar was injured and an anti-bomb disposal squad dog was killed.

Kumbhkar was air-lifted for treatment to Ranchi Medical College hospital.

Maoists are active in 18 of the districts in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2021 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).