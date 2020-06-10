Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 10, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Guwahati, June 10: The Assam State Lottery results will be declared online today, June 10 on the official lottery website assamlotteries.com. The Assam government handles the operating system of the lottery and it is one of the 13 states in which drawing of a lottery is legal.

The Assam Lottery has been divided into three segments and as per the website, the state government has decided to announce the results of three lotteries at separate timing. The Assam Future Faithful Lottery results will announced by 12 pm, while Assam Singam Red Lottery results will be announced by 5 pm. However, Assam Kuil Diamond Lottery results are announced by 8 pm. Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 9, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Among the three lotteries, the highest prize of Rs 10 lakh has been kept for Assam Future Faithful Lottery and Assam Kuil Diamond Lottery. While the highest prize of Rs 15 lakh has been kept for Assam Singam Red Lottery. However, the The lottery ticket costs only Rs 7. Each week a total of three lotteries are held in Assam.

The Assam lottery is organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lucky draw winners, who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website- assamlotteries.com.