Amid the covid-19 pandemic, the cases of identity theft have seen an upsurge. Scammers can misuse your documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card and driving license, and buy a SIM card. They can use it to defraud someone. Hence, it is necessary to know how many sim cards are registered in your name. Police Deactivate 392 SIM Cards Issued on Forged Documents.

Recently, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched a portal (tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in) for fraud management and consumer protection. The website allows you to know phone numbers registered in your name. How to Verify Mobile Number, Email ID Linked on Aadhaar Number Online on UIDAI Website uidai.gov.in.

How to Check All Mobile Numbers Issued on Your Name:

Visit TAFCOP (Telecom Analytics for Fraud management & Consumer Protection) website- tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in. Enter your mobile number and validate OTP. After this, all mobile numbers registered in your name will appear. You may choose to select the numbers that are not in your name or not required and submit "Report" to block it. The department will issue a ticket ID to track the requests.

Remember: No action is required for the numbers you need to retain. The service is not yet available in the whole country. DoT is expanding it. As per the government rules, an individual can be issued only nine mobile connections.

