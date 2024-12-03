Mumbai, December 3: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the city intimation slip for CTET December exam today, December 3. Candidates who have applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or CTET December exam can download the exam city slip from the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. While the exam city slip has been released, candidates must note that the CTET admit card will be released soon.

Here's the direct link to download CTET December 2024 City Intimation Slip. This year, the CTET December exam will take place on December 14. In case there are more candidates in a particular city, then the CTET exam will be conducted on December 15 as well. The last Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET exam was held on July 7 and the city intimation slips were released on June 24.

Steps to Download CTET December 2024 City Intimation Slip

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link

Enter using your credentials including application number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your city intimation slip for CTET December exam will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Admit card or hall tickets for the CTET December exam are likely to be released a few days before the exam date. The CTET exam will be held in 136 cities across the country. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination will be held for two papers - paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8).

Its important to note that the exam city slip is a provisional document which provides information such as the allotted exam city, exam date, center, etc. to the candidates. The CTET 2024 exam result will be valid for a lifetime.

