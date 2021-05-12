Chelsea will take on Arsenal in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stamford Bridge in London on May 12, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Thomas Tuchel’s men have two finals to look forward to and will be looking to secure Champions League qualification ahead of that. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Thomas Tuchel’s Men Come Back From a Goal Behind To Beat Would Be League Champions.

This is one of the biggest games in English football despite the recent gap between the two sides on the field. Chelsea currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot and with Manchester United’s recent defeat against Leicester, the Blues have an outside chance to finish inside the top two. Meanwhile, Arsenal are ninth in the table and will be without European football for the first time in 25 years but will be aiming to end the season on a positive note. What's Next For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta As Season Reaches New Low Following European Exit?

Chelsea vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chelsea vs Arsenal match in the EPL 2020-21 will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London on May 13, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to start at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the M Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2020-21 match can watch the match live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels on television. Those fans wanting to watch the game live online in India can watch the free live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).