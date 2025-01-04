Kolkata, January 4: The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, inspired by the popular Satta Matka game, is highly popular in the West Bengal capital city. Participants eagerly awaiting the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of Saturday, January 4, 2024, can check the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Scroll down to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result and the winning numbers.

This daily Kolkata FF lottery operates throughout the week, featuring eight rounds or “Bazi” held at regular intervals. Only those present in Kolkata are eligible to participate. Kolkata FF Lottery’s simplicity and high stakes have made it a favourite among enthusiasts in Kolkata. For the latest updates, stay tuned to the official Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 3, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 4, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

The Kolkata FF lottery announces results every one and a half hours, starting at 10:03 AM and ending at 8:33 PM. While gambling is banned in most of India, lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Nagaland. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The game offers excitement and the potential for winnings, but players should understand the mechanics and adopt strategies to enhance their chances. However, given the financial risks, it is important to play responsibly. Participants should also ensure they are aware of the legalities in their state to avoid any complications.

