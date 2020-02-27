Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 27, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery Results (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, February 27: Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery will declare the Sambad lottery results 2020 for February 27 on its official website. The lottery results can be check at Lottery Sambad's official website at lotterysambadresult.in. This lottery scheme is very popular in these states. The results for Kerala State Lottery for Thursday will be out today. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lottery sambad results are announced three times a day at 11:55 am, 4 pm, and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. Wednesday's Sambad lottery is known as "Dear Love Morning". The lucky draw is called "Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi". In Nagaland, it is known as "Dear Falcon Evening".

The Kerala State lottery result will be out at keralalotteriesresults.in. Sambad Lottery 2020 is a popular lottery scheme in Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. The Sambad Lottery ticket, which costs Rs 6, offers grand prize. The winner of Sikkim and Nagaland lottery gets grand prize money of Rs One crore. Similarly, the West Bengal lottery winner takes whopping Rs 50 lakh.