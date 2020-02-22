Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of February 22, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 22: The lottery results for West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland will be announced online on Saturday, February 22 on the official website of Lottery Sambad. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the lottery results for West Bengal state lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland state lottery and Kerala state lottery online on the official website of Lottery Sambad - lotterysambadresult.in. The lucky draw is held every day at three times in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland.

The Sikkim state lottery has been declared at 11.55 am on Saturday, February 22. The online results for Sikkim state lottery named 'Dear Valuable Morning' can be seen here. For West Bengal, the lottery results for state lottery named 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' will be announced at 4 pm followed by the lucky draw results of Nagaland state lottery named 'Dear Ostrich Evening' at 8 pm on February 22. The lucky draw lottery results for Kerala Lottery will be out today and can be viewed online on the official website.