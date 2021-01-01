New Delhi, January 1: Prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in four metro cities were left unchanged on January 1, 2021, following two consecutive hikes. According to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com, with effect from January 1, residents of Mumbai and Delhi will continue to pay Rs 695 for a non-subsidised LPG cylinder (14.2 kilograms). The rates are usually reviewed on monthly basis. LPG Cylinder Price to Be Changed Daily or Weekly by Oil Marketing Companies? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

Out of the four metros, non-subsidised LPG is currently the most expensive in Kolkata, where a consumer pays Rs 720.50 for each refill. Chennai residents get non-subsidised LPG at Rs 610. Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. For extra cylinders, consumers have to pay market rates. From Changes in LPG Prices to RTGS Timings, Here Are Some Changes Which Will Come Into Effect From December 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, prices of 19kg non-subsidised LPG cylinders have been hiked in all four metro cities. The new rate of 19kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1,349 as against the previous price of Rs 1,332. In Mumbai too, 19kg LPG cylinder has become costlier by Rs 17, from 1,280.50 to Rs 1,297.50.

In Kolkata, 19kg LPG cylinder price has been increased by Rs 22.50 to Rs 1,410 from 1,387.50. In Chennai, prices have increased by Rs 16.50 to Rs 1463.50 from Rs 1,446.50.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).