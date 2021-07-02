Gone are the days when you needed to visit the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office to check your PF balance or wait for the employer to share the EPF statement at the end of the year. Technology has made the process easier. Now you can check your EPF balance in the comfort of your home in just two minutes. You just need a phone or laptop. EPFO Money Withdrawal: How to Withdraw Second COVID-19 Advance From EPF Online Via epfindia.gov.in.

You can check your Provident Fund balance via any of these facilities- SMS, EPFO Member e-Sewa portal, Umang App or a missed call. EPFO Exit Date Update: How to Mark Job Leaving Date On EPF Portal Online Via epfindia.gov.in, Know Steps.

SMS:

To check your PF balance, you need to SMS “EPFOHO UAN LAN” to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number. The last three digits determine the language of preference. For example, for Hindi, you need to send "EPFOHO UAN HIN".

Missed Call:

From your registered mobile number give a missed call on 011-22901406. Soon you will receive an SMS containing EPF account details along with the PF balance.

Umang App:

Open the Umang application on your phone and click on EPFO. Click on "employee-centric services". Then, click on "view passbook, enter the Universal Account Number (UAN) and OTP that you will receive on your registered mobile number.

EPFO Member e-Sewa portal:

Visit the official website of EPFO- epfindia.gov.in and click on the e-passbook link. You will be redirected to a new page- passbook.epfindia.gov.in. log in using your UAN and password.

Next, click on "Download/View Passbook". Your PF balance will be displayed on the screen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2021 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).