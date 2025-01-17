Republic Day, also called Gantantra Diwas, is celebrated every year in India on January 26. Republic Day 2025 falls on Sunday, January 26. The observance marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The celebration reminds us of the values of equality, freedom, and justice that are the foundation of our country. Republic Day in India is marked by parades, processions, speeches, functions, and cultural events. On this day, schools, institutions, and communities have essay competitions, speech and elocution competitions, as well as fancy dress competitions where children dress up as political leaders, freedom fighters, or opt for traditional attire and tricolour costumes. If you are looking for ideas and inspiration, simply scroll below. Republic Day Fancy Dress Competition Ideas: From Great Political Leaders to National Symbols, 5 Ways To Dress Up Your Child for Gantantra Diwas.

The Republic Day celebrations begin with flag hoisting. The celebrations are full of pride and joy as people remember the sacrifices made by many political leaders and freedom fighters for India’s freedom and the creation of the Constitution. The day also celebrates India’s rich history, cultural heritage, and diversity. Schools are packed with activities, parades, and events. Fancy dress competitions are a fun way for children to learn about India’s history. Parents can choose simple costumes like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Bhagat Singh, and more, or pick a simple kurta pyjama with a tricolour sash to traditional attire to represent the spirit of the nation. If you are looking for creative ideas and ways to dress up your child for their Republic Day 2025 fancy dress competition in school, you have come to the right place. To help, we have compiled videos for inspiration. Republic Day: How to Dress up Your Child in ‘Patriotic Style’ for Fancy Dress Competition.

Republic Day Fancy Dress Costume Ideas

Republic Day Fancy Dress Competition Costumes

Republic Day Fancy Dress Costumes

Republic Day Fancy Dress Competition Costume Ideas

Pick simple costumes for your child, and avoid anything that is too heavy or difficult for them to wear. Dressing up as freedom fighters or political figures with a simple costume and a flag will add a lot of meaning to the celebrations. We hope you find the above videos helpful and help you in coming up with a creative costume.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).