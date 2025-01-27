Nikita Negi became the first resident to register her marriage on the newly launched Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal. Speaking about the milestone, Negi expressed her support for the initiative, saying, "I want to congratulate the state of Uttarakhand and our Chief Minister. Everyone should register. It is a good initiative and start." Launched by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 27, the UCC rules mark a historic step in ensuring equality in marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights. The law establishes monogamy, equal inheritance rights for sons and daughters, and the compulsory registration of marriages, regardless of religious customs. Uttarakhand has become the first Indian state to implement such sweeping reforms under the UCC. Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches UCC Portal, Credits People for Implementation (Watch Video).

Nikita Negi First to Register on UCC Portal in Uttarakhand

#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttrakhand: On being the first to register on the UCC portal, Nikita Negi says, "I want to congratulate the state of Uttarakhand and our Chief Minister. Everyone should register. It is a good initiative and start... I have registered my marriage..." pic.twitter.com/A8sProSPHW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2025

