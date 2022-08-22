Mumbai, August 22: The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the depression over Northeast Madhya Pradesh has moved westwards during the past 6 hours with a speed of 15 kmph. The depression would continue to move west northwestwards across northwest Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during the next 12 hours, IMD added. Due to this, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan are very likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 22.

IMD has predicted fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, the Konkan, and Goa region on August 22, East Rajasthan, West Rajasthan, and northern parts of Gujarat Region on August 23. Fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 22 and 23. Monsoon Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry From August 23.

Down south, fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall has been predicted over Coastal Karnataka on August 22, 24, 25, and 26. According to IMD, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to witness rainfall on August 22.

