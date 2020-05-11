Weather Update: Maximum Temperature in Delhi Expected to Be 37 °C, in Srinagar, Minimum to Be 12°C

Heat wave. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 11: In the national capital, minimum temperature will be 26 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is expected to be 37. Sky will be generally cloudy and there is also possibility of light rain. However, in Mumbai, sky will be mainly clear today. The lower level of temperature will be 27 while upper level 34 degree Celsius.

In Chennai, the temperature will hover between 28 and 37 degree Celsius and sky will be generally cloudy and in Kolkata too, sky will be partly cloudy and there is also possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm. The minimum temperature in the metropolis will be 26 degree Celsius while maximum 36. Heatwave in India: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan Brace for Hotter Days, IMD Says Mercury Likely to Touch 44 Degrees in Coming Days.

In the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the minimum temperature will be 22 degree in Jammu while maximum will be around 35 degree Celsius. Sky will be partly cloudy today with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. In Srinagar, minimum temperature will be 12 degree Celsius while maximum 24.

Sky will partly cloudy with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm. In Gilgit, temperature will hover between 12 and 22 degree Celsius and sky will be partly cloudy. And in Muzzafarabad, the minimum temperature will be 20 degree Celsius while maximum will be nearly 31. Sky is likely to be cloudy and there might be light rain today.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)